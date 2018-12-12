GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - A judge has reduced the bail amount for the mother of an 8-month-old girl who police say was shot in the face at a western New Mexico motel.

State District Judge Robert Baca decided Wednesday to decrease the bond for 18-year-old Shayanne Nelson to $20,000 following her arrest on Saturday.

Nelson told police she was in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel shower with her boyfriend Tyrell Bitsilly when her 3-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot the infant.

Nelson and Bitsilly are facing child abuse charge.

Gallup Police Capt. Marinda Spencer says the department has not received any medical updates since Tuesday when Gallup Indian Medical Center listed the infant in critical condition.

Nelson’s attorney, Teresa Gomez, didn’t answer her phone and her voicemail didn’t accept messages.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.