ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - The Massachusetts couple whose dog was shot and killed in the woods is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed their beloved pet.

Taylor Henriques, who owned Bo with her husband Steve and their children, announced Tuesday that they’re adding $5,000 to the reward money that was already being offered, bringing the total to $8,100.

Henriques tells the Sun Chronicle that the violent death of Bo last week has been hard on their family, which includes two children ages 2 and 5 and a German shepherd.

Bo was shot to death and found with a stick stuck in his body last Thursday. Police performed a necropsy and are still investigating.





