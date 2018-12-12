BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A central Pennsylvania dentist acquitted earlier this year of charges that he raped a patient while she was sedated is now named in a lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him.

A Centre County jury in July acquitted Wade Newman, former owner of Bellefonte Family Dentistry, of all charges in the case. The Centre Daily Times %href_on(file:





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.