Elijah Brooks is resigning as head coach of a local high school football powerhouse to join Mike Locksley’s staff at the University of Maryland.

Brooks has coached DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, since 2011. The Stags won four consecutive league championships from 2013 to 2016 in the competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Brooks will be the Terrapins’ new running backs coach, 247 Sports reported.

There, Brooks will reunite with running backs Lorenzo Harrison III and Anthony McFarland Jr., who both played for Brooks at DeMatha. Maryland could return as many as nine DeMatha graduates on its roster to next year’s team.

His familiarity with the WCAC schools could also make Brooks a key recruiter for Locksley’s staff.





