DALLAS (AP) - A former Dallas City Council member will finish the term of a disgraced ex-councilman who resigned after pleading guilty to accepting bribes in a school buses scandal.

Carolyn King Arnold on Tuesday defeated Keyaira (key-AR’-uh) Saunders in the special election runoff for the District 4 seat formerly held by Dwaine Caraway.

Arnold will serve the remainder of Caraway’s term and could seek re-election in May.

Caraway was mayor pro tem of Dallas when in August he pleaded guilty to federal public corruption charges and resigned. Investigators say Caraway, who awaits sentencing, accepted about $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks related to contracts including cameras on school buses.

Caraway faces up to seven years in prison.





