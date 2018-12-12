BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A former Bellingham officer has been sentenced for a misdemeanor assault charge for his role in a fight with two men near a business in Blaine last year.

The Bellingham Herald reports 32-year-old Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence. He must perform 240 hours of community service.

Dhaliwal was found guilty in September of misdemeanor assault, but not guilty of felony assault.

Dhaliwal said he apologized to one of the victims and said he never meant to cause any damage.

His brother Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal was sentenced to three months in jail.

According to court testimony, the brothers met with the men to discuss rumors they were allegedly spreading about a family member, and the meeting turned violent.

Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal was fired from the police department in May following an internal investigation that sustained misconduct allegations.

