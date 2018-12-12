FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A judge has revoked a former North Texas minister’s probation and ordered him to serve 10 years in prison over a 2008 sexual assault conviction involving a teenage parishioner.

James Virtue Robinson IV was re-sentenced Wednesday in Fort Worth. A judge determined the 42-year-old Robinson, who in 2008 was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication, violated probation eight times.

Robinson originally pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a then-15-year-old girl. Fort Worth police said some encounters happened inside Southwood Baptist Church.

Robinson, who resigned following his arrest, was required to register as a sex offender, not be with unchaperoned children and was restricted from participating in church services.

Prosecutors several months ago received a tip that Robinson started a new church and as a leader had access to children.





