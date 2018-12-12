NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - Police have arrested a father and his 18-year-old son in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old in New Hampshire.

Both the father and son were charged Tuesday with felony use of a firearm and conspiracy to sell controlled drugs in a school zone among other offenses.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Newport.

Authorities found the injured teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, and the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The teen is currently listed in stable condition.

Witnesses first described the shooting as an act of road rage, but police say investigators later determined it was linked to a drug sale.

The father and son are being held without bail pending their arraignment hearing Thursday.





