DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida jail guard traded snacks and cigarettes for sexual favors from a female inmate.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release says 31-year-old Christopher Harvey was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual misconduct between a detention facility employee and an inmate.

Detectives say they began investigating in October following a request from the county jail’s internal affairs division. Officials say Harvey received oral sex from the inmate in a laundry room while he was supervising an overnight laundry detail. The incident was reportedly witnessed by another inmate.

Harvey is free on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.





