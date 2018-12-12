FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A former Colorado volunteer hockey coach who fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution has pleaded guilty to molesting two boys.

The Coloradoan reports that Andrew Vanderwal entered the plea Wednesday in Fort Collins during a hearing attended by the boys’ families.

He faces between eight and 24 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 1. He will also have to be on parole for 20 years to life after he is released under a plea deal.

The case was delayed because Vanderwal fled to Mexico after posting bail. The mother of one of the alleged victims traveled there to help find him and he was arrested by the FBI in February.

The FBI has said Vanderwal moved in with families of the children he coached after gaining their trust.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.