MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who spent more than two weeks on the run earlier this year after a domestic disturbance has been arrested after going on the lam again.

Forty-three-year-old Jonathan Pogreba was arrested without incident Tuesday by Mukwonago police on outstanding warrants dating to Nov. 12, when he failed to show up for a court hearing tied to an alleged violent domestic incident at his Town of Eagle home last June.

Pogreba is accused of assaulting and pulling a gun on his wife the day after she filed divorce papers. Their son fired a shotgun at his father, who allegedly fled and stole a car before eventually surrendering.

Pogreba had been released from jail in late October after posting a $150,000 cash bond. Authorities allege he removed his GPS-monitoring bracelet.





