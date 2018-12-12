MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shaking death of his 10-month-old daughter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 32-year-old Sidrick Melancon was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 death of Laura, who prosecutors say was shaken by her mother. Prosecutors say Melancon’s charge stems from him not intervening to help Laura.

Prosecutors say he drove an unresponsive Laura to an urgent care center and left. They say doctors found Laura’s brain was bleeding and she had old and new leg fractures. She was declared brain dead and removed from life support.

Melancon was also convicted Tuesday of telling witnesses to lie about what happened to Laura. He’s set to be sentenced next week.

Laura’s mother, 27-year-old Sadai Higgenbotham, is charged with malice murder and is awaiting trial.

