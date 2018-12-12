Roughly 500,000 fewer people have selected coverage on the main Obamacare website than at this point last year, the administration reported Wednesday, meaning signups continue to lag heading into the final days of 2019 enrollment.

More than 4.1 million people had selected a plan on HealthCare.gov through Dec. 8, including nearly 1 million in the preceding week, as interest picked up ahead of the sixth and final week of signups. The deadline for much of the country is Saturday.

Still, the marketplace is struggling to match last year’s pace, when roughly 4.6 million had chosen coverage through the fifth week of enrollment.

Analysts have offered a number of theories on why enrollment is down this year.

President Trump expanded the availability of cheaper, skimpier options for people who feel premiums have gotten too high on Obamacare’s web-based exchanges. He also prodded congressional Republicans to zap the law’s “individual mandate” requiring people to get covered or pay a tax, while slashing the budget for HealthCare.gov outreach and in-person enrollment assistance.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act also isn’t dominating the headlines quite as much this year, even if it served as a useful campaign tool for Democrats. Some analysts think the constant focus on Obamacare in 2017, as GOP repeal efforts sputtered, might have brought more customers into the fold last time around.

Health Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday offered another theory for why the numbers are lagging.

Obamacare customers who do not actively select a plan will be auto-enrolled in 2019 coverage. But they don’t show up in the tally “until the last minute in the system,” Mr. Azar told a health care event hosted by Axios.

The markets have stabilized this signup season, with more plan choices and fewer rate shocks, the secretary noted.

As a result, there could be a bevy of customers who didn’t feel the need to log onto HealthCare.gov and seek out a better deal. A huge lump of auto-enrollments might put the website closer to its final tally of 8.8 million customers last year.

The federal website covers 39 states without their own enrollment portals. Many of the states operating their own websites are giving residents extra time to sign up, in some cases until Jan. 31.





