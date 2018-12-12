JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A Janesville mattress store employee is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of mattresses and other furniture to support his heroin habit and his mother.

Twenty-three-year-old Owen Peterson is accused of selling mattresses, sofas, love seats, dressers and box springs from Janesville Comfort Shoppe on social media.

The Janesville Gazette reports Peterson faces a felony theft charge. He’s due in court Jan. 2. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found.

