A well-known late-1980s celebrity tossed his hat into the ring to be White House chief of staff — and also promised to improve the body of his “little buddy” President Trump.

“Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief of Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already,” former Oakland A’s slugger Jose Canseco tweeted Wednesday night.

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

That secret reorganization plan isn’t the only benefit that Mr. Canseco, an acknowledged steroid user, promised the president.

“Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco,” Mr. Canseco wrote.

Mr. Canseco has previously tweeted at the White House or Mr. Trump asking him to make the Federal Reserve chairman (“we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 Years”) and to hang his “Trump as a Wise Dragon painting” in the Oval Office.

Hey brother @realDonaldTrump give me control of the Fed and we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 Years. #Yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2016

hey @WhiteHouse I’ll donate my Donald Trump as a Wise Dragon painting to hang in Oval Office if u sell prints in your gift shop 80/20 to me. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 10, 2016





