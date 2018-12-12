A well-known late-1980s celebrity tossed his hat into the ring to be White House chief of staff — and also promised to improve the body of his “little buddy” President Trump.
“Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief of Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already,” former Oakland A’s slugger Jose Canseco tweeted Wednesday night.
That secret reorganization plan isn’t the only benefit that Mr. Canseco, an acknowledged steroid user, promised the president.
“Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco,” Mr. Canseco wrote.
Mr. Canseco has previously tweeted at the White House or Mr. Trump asking him to make the Federal Reserve chairman (“we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 Years”) and to hang his “Trump as a Wise Dragon painting” in the Oval Office.
