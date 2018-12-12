ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia judge will decide by the end of the week whether to set bond for a man suspected in the death of a woman 21 years ago.

Sixty-one-year-old Jerry Lee Sr. faces charges in the death of Lorrie Ann Smith, who was 28 when she was killed May 25, 1997.

Smith was shot several times in the back. Police said she fought her attacker, whose blood was found. Media outlets reported Lee was arrested in October after police used an ancestry site to match DNA found at the crime scene.

Lee faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At Tuesday’s bond hearing, the judge didn’t grant bond, but said he would decide later.

Lee was an Atlanta Department of Corrections officer at the time of Smith’s homicide. He lived less than a mile from the woman’s home.





