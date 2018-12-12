NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut jury has found a New Haven man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a stabbing death.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Daniel Streit fatally stabbed 51-year-old Keith Wylie, also of New Haven, during a fight in October 2017. The New Haven Register reports the jury returned the verdict Tuesday.

Prosecutors emphasized that Wylie had sustained 17 stab wounds to his neck, chest and torso. Streit’s attorney says his client acted in self-defense and feared for his life after being beaten up and threatened by Wylie.

Witnesses at the trial said the two men were fighting over Streit’s girlfriend, who used to be Wylie’s girlfriend.

Streit also pleaded guilty to being a persistent dangerous felony offender, choosing to forgo a trial. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on both charges March 8.





