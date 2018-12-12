KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man with whom he had a feud.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Daniel Wilson had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 killing of 24-year-old Tyrone London. During the second day of his trial, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Jackson County prosecutors say family members present during the killing identified Wilson as the shooter.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 1.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





