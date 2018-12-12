CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities say an Ohio landscaping company and two of its executives charged with defrauding the city of Cincinnati and other public entities have been found guilty.

A release from the U.S. attorney for Ohio’s southern district says Evans Landscaping Inc., CEO Doug Evans and Vice President of Operations Jim Bailey were convicted Tuesday in federal court in Cincinnati. Authorities say the Cincinnati-based company and both men were convicted of charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Evans and Bailey helped create a front company, Ergon, to win minority and small business contracts unavailable to Evans Landscaping. Authorities say Ergon received demolition contracts with Cincinnati worth nearly $2 million from 2011 through 2014.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with attorneys for all three defendants.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.