JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jefferson City police are investigating the shooting death of the student body president at Lincoln University.
Police say officers responding Tuesday night to a call about a weapons offense saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene. When officers stopped the vehicle, they found one of the four men inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports police didn’t release the victim’s name but Lincoln University identified him as D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, a senior who was president of the Student Government Association.
Bratton-Bland died later at a Columbia hospital.
Police said the other three people in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators. No further information was released.
Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com
