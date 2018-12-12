JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jefferson City police are investigating the shooting death of the student body president at Lincoln University.

Police say officers responding Tuesday night to a call about a weapons offense saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene. When officers stopped the vehicle, they found one of the four men inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports police didn’t release the victim’s name but Lincoln University identified him as D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, a senior who was president of the Student Government Association.

Bratton-Bland died later at a Columbia hospital.

Police said the other three people in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators. No further information was released.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.