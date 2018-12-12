BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York City man has been sentenced in Buffalo for breaking into gym lockers to steal credit cards and purchasing nearly $100,000 in high-end electronic devices.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old George Piha (PEE’-uh), a Romanian national who lived in Queens, was sentenced Tuesday to 2 to 6 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Piha admitted to making the thefts from fitness centers in the Buffalo area between February and July. Authorities say he used bolt cutters to gain access to lockers and stole credit cards he used to make more than $95,000 in purchases at Apple and Best Buy stores.

Piha pleaded guilty in October to identity theft and burglary charges.

He faces similar charges involving gym break-ins other sections of upstate New York, including the Albany area.





