CLEVELAND (AP) - A man accused in the 2012 shooting deaths of three people at an auto body shop in Cleveland has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges.

Court records show a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County grand jury returned an indictment Monday charging 34-year-old Jesse Melton, of East Cleveland, with 20 counts. The county prosecutor’s office says in an email that Melton is charged in the August 2012 slayings of 50-year-old Brian Yuravak, 48-year-old Lori Sarli and 53-year-old Babette Hockenberry.

Authorities say the bodies were found inside the shop by its owner and all three had been shot in the head.

County court records don’t show an attorney yet for Melton, who’s in custody.

Authorities haven’t provided information on any possible motive in the shootings.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.