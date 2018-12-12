BOSTON (AP) - A Boston man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man during a road rage incident.

Deonarine Ganga was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder in the April 2017 shooting of 21-year-old Joey DeBarros in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. He was convicted after a weeklong trial and on the first day of jury deliberations.

The 31-year-old Ganga faces mandatory sentence of life prison at sentencing Wednesday.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says the shooting was sparked by a “chance encounter and verbal exchange in traffic,” leading Ganga to fire multiple shots from a passenger’s seat of the car he was in.

Ganga was identified as the shooter through eyewitness accounts, surveillance video and cellphone records.





