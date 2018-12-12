BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 38-year-old man known as “Killer Kev” has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for what prosecutors say was a “reign of terror” he perpetrated along with other members of a violent Buffalo gang.

Kevin Allen was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Buffalo. The sentence will be served will be served consecutive to a 25-year-to-life sentence imposed by a state judge after Allen was convicted of murder.

Allen and co-defendant were convicted on federal racketeering, conspiracy and narcotics charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he and other members of his gang targeted drug dealers in Buffalo for gun-point robberies from 2003 until 2005.

Allen’s arrest was made after detectives recovered DNA from a cigar he smoked during one of the home invasion robberies.





