IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Investigators say a 38-year-old man is suspected in a spree of armed robberies at gas stations and fast-food restaurants in Southern California.

Officials say Emanuel Demar Banks was arrested Tuesday near a hotel where he was staying in Irvine. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr says detectives recovered evidence in his room linking him to a series of holdups from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon.

City News Service says the robberies occurred in Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Santa Ana, Tustin and Westminster.

Investigators say at a 7-Eleven in Garden Grove, the suspect walked up to the register as if to pay for a drink, and then pulled out a handgun and stole cash.

Authorities say four of the stickups happened within three hours Sunday morning.





