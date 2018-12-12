Rep. Mark Meadows will not be the next White House chief of staff, several news outlets reported Wednesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news, Mr. Trump discussed the position with the North Carolina Republican and outgoing chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, but told him he was more valuable to him in Congress.

CNN and The Hill reported similarly Wednesday afternoon, citing anonymous White House officials.

Mr. Meadows had said Monday that “serving as chief of staff would be an incredible honor.”

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly will leave the post by the end of the month.





