Dec. 8

The Greenwood Commonwealth on the topic of whether former state employees should continue to be paid benefits if they serve in the state Legislature:

Jim Hood is right. Or at least he is more correct than Mississippi’s Public Employees’ Retirement System on the topic of whether former state employees should continue to be paid benefits if they serve in the state Legislature.

The staff for Hood, the attorney general who is running for governor next year, have issued a nonbinding opinion saying that retirees can continue to collect their state retirement money if they hold a part-time government job, including being a member of the Legislature.

The opinion contradicts a PERS regulation that considers elective offices full-time jobs, which means a retiree cannot get benefits while holding such a position.

It may take a court test to produce a definitive ruling, but the debate ought to lean toward eliminating any penalty on state retirees who are thinking about public office.

For example, PERS rules do not withhold payments to a state retiree who is holding a local elected office. If that’s OK, why isn’t a seat in the Legislature?

Any conflict-of-interest argument is a stretch. Lawmakers certainly have some degree of control over state money, but not nearly as much over PERS and the way it distributes its assets. Besides, since lawmakers are enrolled in the state retirement system, there is no more conflict for those already drawing the benefit than there is for those who will draw it in the future.

As for the PERS regulations that say a legislative job is a full-time position, that flies in the face of reality. Being a member of the Legislature is far from a full-time work - in terms of both hours spent on the job and the pay for it - with the possible exception of a few leadership posts.

When lawmakers are in session, they regularly work 40 hours per week or more, which is how the law defines a full-time job. But they have few legislative duties during the other eight or nine months of the year, other than listening to constituents.

More to the point, virtually all lawmakers of a working age have another full-time job that often pays a lot more than their work in the Capitol. This would not be the case if legislating were full-time work.

There is one more interesting aspect of this opinion, and that’s the obvious impact it could have on the 2019 legislative elections. It’s no surprise that this could work to the benefit of Hood, the only Democrat who has won a statewide election in recent years and is poised for a matchup against Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

There are about 320,000 retired state employees receiving PERS benefits. If just a fraction of 1 percent of this group is interested in running for the Legislature next year, you’re talking about a few hundred potential candidates. These would be people who have experience in state government - and presumably would have ideas on how to run things.

Dec. 11

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on the idea of term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices:

As the process of filling spots on the nation’s highest court has become increasingly divisive, some are calling for a fresh look at that method.

Intense partisan fights erupted earlier this fall when the U.S Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court that was created by Anthony Kennedy’s departure. With both Republicans and Democrats believing the appointment would sway the court’s conservative-liberal balance, the rhetoric was amplified. And the battle became ugly with deep looks into Kavanaugh’s personal life that some said revealed his lack of judicial temperament and others decried as political attempts to hijack the process.

It was just the latest in a process that has become more and more distasteful. In the spring of 2016, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to even hold hearings on Merrick Garland, whom President Obama had nominated to fill a vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia. They opted to delay the appointment until after that fall’s presidential vote in the hopes that would result in a more conservative pick.

The rancor has resulted in growing momentum for the idea of term limits for Supreme Court justices, who are currently appointed for life. According to an article published by The Hill, senators on both sides are saying it’s an idea that needs to be debated.

One proposal that has been floated by legal experts would see justices serve 18-year, staggered, nonrenewable terms. Terms could be structured so that turnover would occur during the first and third years of a president’s four-year term, years without regular congressional or presidential races on the ballot.

It’s too early to say whether the proposal should be pursued. There are a lot of intentional reasons our country’s framers created the lifetime appointment, and Congress should be hesitant to alter something that has stood the test of time. That said, it is an idea worth studying and debating.

What is clear is that a branch of government designed to be independent and impartial has become the focus of increasingly partisan squabbles, with judges labeled based on the president who appointed them. Action must be taken to stop that, and it doesn’t necessarily require a constitutional change.

It involves a greater public respect for the independent judiciary and appreciation for high-quality judges with deep thought processes able to weigh issues on their merits and not on political ideology. It means Senators considering those justices on the basis of their qualifications and not on the political party of the person who nominated them.

And it involves justices willing to be independent decision makers.

For our nation’s third branch to remain an impartial check-and-balance on the other two, we must do more to keep it from being tainted by politics.

Dec. 11

The Greenwood Commonwealth on chronic wasting disease and hunters baiting deer:

When Mississippi a few years back began relaxing its restrictions on hunters baiting deer, one of the voices raised in opposition came from the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.

The nonprofit group of wildlife conservationists correctly said at the time that baiting deer - putting up feeders to make the prey an easy target - takes the sport out of hunting.

The state’s hunting regulatory agency - the Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks - didn’t listen, however, and instead went in the opposite direction. Over time it removed some of the most significant limits it put on baiting, including just a couple of months ago dropping any distance requirement between hunter and feeder.

The discovery of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in this state should have caused the Wildlife Commission to enact a statewide moratorium on baiting, since one of the most common ways that the brain disease is passed from deer to deer is through their saliva. An infected deer slobbering over a pile of corn is creating a contagion waiting for the next deer to come along.

As the Wildlife Federation aptly pointed out, it is ironic that the Wildlife Commission has banned baiting in areas where a couple of infected deer have been discovered while essentially encouraging the spread of the baiting everywhere else by dropping the distance restriction.

The Wildlife Commission, which is supposed to control disease within the deer population, is instead creating the conditions that could help the disease spread. One hand is working against the other.

If CWD spreads, it’s going to devastate the state’s hunting industry. Hunters from out of state who have been coming to Mississippi will go somewhere else. In-state hunters will put their rifles up, either because they are afraid of eating diseased meat or because they don’t want to go through the hassle of having every deer they harvest tested.

The Wildlife Federation says that hunting in Mississippi is presently a $2.7 billion industry annually. Unchecked baiting could put that in jeopardy.

Baiting has always been unsporting. Now we know it to be an economic risk, too.

