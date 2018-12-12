CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - A 70-year-old Mississippi man is charged with murder after police say his wife was shot to death inside a nursing home.

Thomas Ballenger was arrested Tuesday night, and was being held at the Clinton Police Department on Wednesday while awaiting an initial court appearance. That’s according to department spokesman Mark Jones.

A judge could consider bond and determine whether Ballenger has an attorney.

Jones says officers responded to a call at the Woodlands Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and found 70-year-old Rebecca Ballenger dead.

Clinton Police Lt. Josh Frazier told news outlets that the couple had been married for more than 40 years. Frazier says Rebecca Ballenger had a stroke, and Thomas Ballenger told police that his wife was worried about her quality of life.





