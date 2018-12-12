TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A mother who was violently separated from her toddler by New York police in a widely viewed videotaped encounter has agreed do community service to resolve her New Jersey legal case.

A judge told Jazmine Headley on Wednesday that charges will be dropped in her credit card fraud case if she successfully completes an intervention program. Judge Peter Warshaw said Headley will have to pay back about $1,000. Her agreement also includes 20 hours of community service.

Headley was released from a New York jail on Tuesday night after charges stemming from the incident at a benefits office were dropped. Officers responding to a call about a dispute with a guard yanked Headley’s 18-month-old son from her arms.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he was “horrified by the violence depicted” in a bystander’s video.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.