LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man has been found not guilty of charges that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy he met through a social networking app.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Esteban Bueno was acquitted at his second trial in Lancaster County District Court. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

His accuser told investigators Bueno sexually assaulted him after the two met on the Grindr app. The boy says he was looking for a friend, not sex.

Bueno consistently denied that anything sexual happened, saying he went to meet a person he had been texting in January 2017 and discovered he was just a boy. Bueno says the boy threatened to tell police that Bueno had done inappropriate things to him if he didn’t pay $100.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com





