RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Carson City man who led sheriff’s deputies on a chase on I-580 south of Reno before he crashed has been arrested on multiple charges including disobeying a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Wednesday 25-year-old Dakota Howell was booked into the Washoe County Jail on additional charges including hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The patrol says a Carson City deputy chased Howell in a stolen black Hyundai Elantra northbound on I-580 in the Washoe Valley Saturday evening before discontinuing the pursuit.

State troopers were notified of a car crash minutes later near the Galena Bridge and later found Howell hiding nearby with a revolver inside his backpack and a knife on his hip.

It's not clear if Howell has a lawyer.





