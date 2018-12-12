NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an armed man has been shot and wounded by police responding to a shooting in the Bronx.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wakefield neighborhood.

Authorities say a gunman wounded another man at the scene and then was shot by an officer.

Both men were hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown. Police say no officers were injured.

On Sunday, officers on Staten Island opened fire on a man carrying a knife, killing him and wounding one of the officers at the scene. A day earlier, an FBI agent was shot and wounded in Brooklyn.





