BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Buffalo say an officer shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect who charged at officers with a knife.

Authorities say the shooting happened late Tuesday in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood. Police say the suspect ran after an officer saw him. Investigators say the suspect ran through a backyard and climbed onto a roof.

Police say an officer fired at the man after he lunged at officers with a knife.

The suspect was wounded and taken to Erie County Medical Center for surgery. He’s listed in critical condition Tuesday. The officer involved in the shooting was hospitalized in good condition.

Authorities aren’t identifying the officer or the suspect.

An investigation is underway.





