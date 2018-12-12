MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say they seized $35,000 worth of crack cocaine, heroin, and other drugs from an apartment following a four-month investigation.

Police in Manchester arrested 44-year-old Jai Britt at the apartment on charges of possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of controlled drug. There also had been a warrant for his arrest on a drug sale charge.

Britt was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.