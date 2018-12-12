NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an off-duty New York City firefighter who was killed in a suspected road-rage incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service tells WCBS-TV its New York and New Jersey Task Force arrested the 29-year-old man at a motel in New Jersey Monday.

Police say the man collided with 33-year-old Faizal Coto as they merged on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. Coto was found lying next to his damaged car with head and face trauma early Sunday morning.

Coto was with the fire department for three years, and he was an aspiring rapper performing under the name FAIYA.

Police have not filed any charges against the other driver in connection with Coto’s death.

The man is currently being held in New Jersey.





