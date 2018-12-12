PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a man who feared for his life jumped out of a moving car not long before the driver was arrested on drunken driving charges.

Court documents show the Dec. 5 incident in Phoenix ended with the arrest of Emerald Decker on her 33rd birthday.

The documents say she was drinking at bar with the man. The man told police Decker was driving erratically and refused to pull over, so he decided to jump out.

Decker then pulled into a gas station, where police showed up.

Police say Decker had previously had her license suspended and had a warrant for her arrest. She faces charges of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Decker did have an attorney listed on her court records.





