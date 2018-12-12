ATTICA, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he pulled a knife on a county sheriff while attacking the sheriff along a western New York road.

Troopers say Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph was in uniform and driving an unmarked police vehicle while headed to work Tuesday morning when a vehicle tailgated his car and flashed its lights. Troopers say when Rudolph pulled over to see if the driver needed assistance he was confronted by Lynn Hall of Castile (KAS’-teyl).

Police say Hall attacked Rudolph, tried to grab his handgun, ended up on top of Rudolph with a knife and threated to kill him. Two passers-by and an off-duty trooper intervened.

Hall is being held in jail without bail. The district attorney’s office didn’t know if he has a lawyer yet.





