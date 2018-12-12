SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police say a Missouri woman charged with murder in the road-rage death of another motorist admitted to being on drugs after the crash.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Springfield police allege 46-year-old Elizabeth McKeown told officers she had taken several drugs prior to the Nov. 20 crash, including heroin and MDMA. McKeown has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.

Court records say McKeown told police she “decided to hit” Foster’s car because she was in a hurry. McKeown then told police she “tricked” Foster and “slammed into her and cut her in half” when Foster was assessing her car’s damage.

Police haven’t yet determined if McKeown was under the influence of any drug at the time.

McKeown’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

