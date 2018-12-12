MORRILTON, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a Pope County deputy fatally shot a man after a police chase on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the deputy was trying to make a traffic stop Tuesday night, but the man continued driving east on I-40 into Conway County. State police say that after the man pulled over, he stepped out of his vehicle armed with a knife.

Police say that’s when the deputy opened fire, killing the man. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Agents with Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting and submit their findings to prosecutors, who will determine whether the shooting was justified.





