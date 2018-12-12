WASHINGTON (AP) - A Catholic priest in Washington, D.C., charged with sexually abusing a child has been arrested on new abuse allegations.

News outlets report 46-year-old Urbano Vazquez surrendered to authorities Tuesday on charges including sexual assault of a minor. A police report and city U.S. Attorney’s Office release say Vazquez is accused of sexually touching a 9-year-old and a woman.

Vazquez was charged last month with child sexual abuse. Three people accused him of abusing them as teenagers, but prosecutors say the statute of limitations expired on two of the reported assaults.

The Washington Archdiocese has removed him from his position at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, one of the region’s largest predominantly Latino parishes.

Vazquez is set to appear in court Wednesday. In a statement, Vazquez’s attorney Robert Bonsib said his client “hopes to respond” after investigating the details of the allegations.





