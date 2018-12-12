AURORA, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors will recommend probation for a Missouri man convicted of fatally hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

NTV reports that 29-year-old Victor Genetti, of Sugar Creek, Missouri, has pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide in the March 1 death of a 26-year-old India Marie Simpson, of Waxhaw, North Carolina. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will ask for a sentence of two years’ probation.

Simpson had been a passenger in a vehicle that had broken down near Giltner. Investigators say she was walking along the interstate shoulder to a tow truck when a semi driven by Genetti hit and killed her.

Information from: NTVV-TV, http://www.nebraska.tv





