NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of strangling and drowning one ex-girlfriend and then shooting to death another ex-girlfriend as well as the man she had recently started dating.

Essex County prosecutors said 30-year-old Jeffrey Holland of East Orange was convicted Wednesday of the three murders, as well as other counts including burglary, theft, desecration of human remains and other counts.

Authorities said Holland strangled and drowned 21-year-old Tiniquah Rouse in January 2016. The next day, they said, he kicked in the door of an apartment and shot 23-year-old Ashley Jones and 28-year-old Jararell Marshall.

At trial, prosecutors said, Holland said Rouse’s death was an accident, and he denied having anything to do with the other slayings. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 26.





