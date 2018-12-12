TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man faces three decades in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a romantic rival whose remains were found in a remote area of New Jersey.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office says 27-year-old Alan McGinnis pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the death of 20-year-old Cody MacPherson. Prosecutors say McGinnis will be sentenced to 30 years and will be required to serve all of that time.

Authorities said McGinnis stabbed MacPherson in the neck and chest in September 2017 at a Pemberton Township residence, put the body in the trunk of a vehicle and dumped it in a wooded area in Jackson. The remains were found in March by the state forest fire service during a controlled burn in the area.





