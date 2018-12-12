BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say an eighth Massachusetts State Police trooper has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an overtime abuse scandal.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says 40-year-old Heath McAuliffe, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, was charged Wednesday with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

It wasn’t immediately clear if McAuliffe is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He’s scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston later Wednesday.

McAuliffe is accused of receiving overtime pay for shifts he didn’t work or from which he left early.

Lelling says two retired state troopers, 58-year-old David Wilson, of Charlton, and 57-year-old Daren DeJong, of Uxbridge, have agreed to plead guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, pursuant to plea agreements filed Wednesday.

Seven troopers have now either pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.





