PHOENIX (AP) - A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy is accused of stealing cash from a dead person while on duty.

The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Gregory Todd Johnson was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of theft in an Oct. 28 incident in the Mesa area involving a call about a death.

Other circumstances of the alleged theft weren’t released, but the Office said detectives received information about an alleged theft of cash belonging to the dead person and that investigators obtained evidence that included body camera footage and an admission by Johnson.

Online court records didn’t indicate whether Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The office said it had begun proceedings to terminate Johnson’s employment and that the “swift investigation, arrest and termination” demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability.





