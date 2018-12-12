WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - A professional singer from Rhode Island charged with child molestation has been ordered held without bail.

Anthony Cerbo was held Tuesday after a judge determined he was “a danger to the community.”

The 40-year-old Johnston man was charged last month with molesting a 13-year-old boy he met through an online app called Grindr. The alleged victim testified at the hearing.

Prosecutors say another man drove the boy to Cerbo’s home where they both inappropriately touched the alleged victim.

Cerbo’s attorney says his client was “just looking for the companionship of someone of age.”

The other man faces second-degree molestation and conspiracy charges.

According to his website, Cerbo has been performing since 2008 and has appeared in Boston, New York City and Las Vegas.





