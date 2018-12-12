A self-described queer group protested the Trump administration Wednesday evening with a dance march from the White House to the home of senior adviser Stephen Miller.

The activist group “WERK for Peace,” which was founded after the gay-nightclub shooting in Orlando, said the confetti bombs, twerking and dance music are meant to protest the Trump administration’s travel and immigration policies.

Mr. Miller is “the architect behind the Muslim Ban and the architect behind the response to the migrant and refugee caravan that is currently making its way to the U.S./Mexico border,” Firas Nasr, the founding organizer of WERK for Peace, told the DCist.

“We wanted to shed light on him and on the Trump administration’s egregious response to the migrant and refugee caravan. What better way to do it than to bring a whole crowd of people dancing to Arabic music and Spanish music to him?”

According to a video posted by WTOP reporter Alejandro Alvarez, the crowd marched through D.C. chanting “Stephen Miller what a villain, locking up immigrant children.”

When the group got to Mr. Miller’s apartment building at CityCenterDC, Mr. Nasr yelled from the street using a microphone and invited Mr. Miller to “come and dance with the migrants and refugees who are suffering at the expense of your policies.”

According to DCist, Mr. Miller was out of town Wednesday, and thus couldn’t have come down to dance anyway.

A photo posted by Mr. Alvarez showed Mr. Nasr stopping a D.C. Metro bus by twerking in front of it in the middle of New York Avenue.

They just danced through Palmer Alley throwing rainbow confetti and chanting “Stephen Miller what a villain, locking up immigrant children.” #WERKNotWalls pic.twitter.com/uA4aIc3M4x — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 13, 2018





