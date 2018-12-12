ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago police sergeant charged in September with taking part in the robberies of two gas stations at gunpoint has resigned from the force.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Rosemont Police Sergeant Edward Karas had been suspended without pay and was facing a termination hearing on Thursday when he quit his job.

The 40-year-old Karas and Wright O’Laughlin were arrested by area police who stopped them because they matched the description of the suspects in a robbery of a Park Ridge and were driving a vehicle similar to the one used by suspects.

Karas is accused of being the driver of the getaway car after O’Laughlin allegedly robbed the gas stations at gunpoint while wearing a ski mask.





