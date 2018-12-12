MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama teen has been arrested and charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl earlier this month.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that 19-year-old Terrance Eugene Webster of Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless felony murder in the death of Keiauna Williams on Dec. 1.

Police accuse Webster of firing a gun that prompted Williams to run into a street where she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Capt. Regina Duckett said Webster is being held in the Montgomery County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney. Duckett said Webster recklessly fired a gun causing Webster to run into traffic where she was struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Daniel Harris, has been charged with leaving an accident involving injuries.

