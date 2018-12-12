MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee police officer is accused of shoving and choking a woman who was holding their baby before trying to hit her.

News outlets report 27-year-old Memphis police Officer Patrick Hubbard surrendered to Shelby County authorities Tuesday. An affidavit says Hubbard and a woman argued while the woman held their infant son. It says the woman told authorities Hubbard then shoved and choked her.

The woman said he released her, and she told him she was going to report the attack. She said he then began trying to hit her while she held the baby, who was also hit.

Memphis police Director Michael Rallings says officers who violate the law will face the consequences. Memphis police have relieved Hubbard from duty while the investigation continues. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.





